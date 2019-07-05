Ivana Trump’s Ex-Lover Blasts Her Children, President Trump Amid 4th of July Celebrations

Ivana Trump’s former flame lashed out at her children — except Ivanka — calling them “disgusting” and “stupid” human beings who were only concerned with money.

Rossan Rubicondi said he still has “good respect” for the businesswoman one week after their breakup, but ranted about her kids saying her family was never nice to him. Ivana reportedly broke up with Rubicondi years after she first divorced him, only to reunite with him later, because their long distance relationship was getting too difficult to maintain.

Page Six reached to Rubicondi for comment and revealed his feud with her kids during the romance.

“In regards for the rest of the family, I am not [a] big a fan of it. They have been rude to me.”

Rubicondi and Ivana married in 2008, divorced in 2009 and then got back together.

“…again and again, I hear of them speaking in terms [that] I don’t appreciate it. I don’t care who is your father or mother, you do not talk to me like that,” he said of Ivana’s children.

The outlet speculated Rubicondi and the children had beef about money, though he would not elaborate on what went down with the first family.

“No one touched a dollar or dime from their family… I don’t know [if that’s why they didn’t like me], but these people are all about money. They don’t have a heart. They are garbage,” he told the publication.

He went in on Donald Trump Jr., saying: “Don Jr. is an idiot. He’s a jerk,” adding, “Put it down: ‘You are a jerk.’ Put it in capital letters!”

“They are nobody… They are disgusting. We are talking about kids who are so stupid, except Ivanka,” he continued.

Rubicondi added: “They are a piece of scum. Before they say anything about me, I will wash their mouth out with soap! They are disgrace for human being.”

After getting heated during the discussion, he reportedly shouted “Shame on her!” when news of the breakup hit Italian press.

Ivana previously said distance was the main deciding factor for the end of the relationship.

“The relationship just ran its course,” she told Page Six. “Rossano spends a lot of time in Italy and I spend a lot of time in New York, Miami, and Saint-Tropez, and he has to work.”

“The long-distance relationship really doesn’t work,” she added. “We had a good time and are friends. The split was amicable.”

Rossano was Ivana’s fourth husband after Alfred Winklmayr, Donald, whom she shares three children with, and Riccardo Mazzucchelli. After her recent split, Ivana reportedly said she is not interested in marrying again or dating in general.