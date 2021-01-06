✖

Iran has asked the International Criminal Police Organization — known as Interpol — to issue a "red notice" for the arrest of U.S. President Donald Trump, for the killing of top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in 2020. According to The Hill, Iranian judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili spoke out about the request, referring to Trump as "the main culprit" in Soleimani’s killing, which he considers to be a "terrorist crime." Trump is not alone, however, as 47 other U.S. officials are part of Iran's arrest request.

"The request to issue 'Red Notice' for 48 people involved in the assassination of Martyr Soleimani, including the U.S. president, as well as commanders and officials at the Pentagon and forces in the region, were handed over to Interpol," Esmaili stated during a briefing. While Iran is very firm in their pursuit, Interpol has already explained that the agency is not able to assist with this request. A "red notice" is the highest level notice that Interpol can issue on an individual, in order to pursue an arrest. The Hill received a statement from Interpol's General Secretariat told the outlet that the law enforcement association's constitution dictates that "it is strictly forbidden for the Organization to undertake any intervention or activities of a political, military, religious or racial character." He then stated that Interpol will "not consider requests of this nature."

Soleimani was killed in a January 2020 strike by the United States military. Trump later stated that intelligence revealed the general was "plotting imminent and sinister attacks" against America. However, a United Nations investigator later determined that the strike "was unlawful and arbitrary under international law."

This not the first time that Iran has asked Interpol to aid in their hope of arresting Trump, as back in June it was reported that country's leaders had made a request. At the time, Tehran attorney general Ali Alghasi-Mehr demanded that Trump and the other U.S. officials face "murder and terrorism" charges. He reportedly asked Interpol to issue "red notices" for Trump and the others. As with this new request, back then it was reported that Interpol would not be getting involved, or issuing a notice for Trump's arrest.