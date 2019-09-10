iPhone 11 Reveals ‘Slofies’, Draws Mixed Reactions on Social Media From Apple Fans

With the announcement of the iPhone 11 at Apple‘s fall event on Tuesday also came the announcement of “slofies” — aka slow motion selfies that users can take thanks to the iPhone 11’s slo-mo camera. Reactions to the awkward sounding word are already taking over social media, with plenty of users poking fun at the new term.

New slow motion feature available on the front camera… and a new word #Slofies #iPhone11 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/8Jqx4YB2DA — Francisco Jeronimo (@fjeronimo) September 10, 2019

slofies pls send help — Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyQ) September 10, 2019

The triple-eye camera on the iPhone 11 is one of the biggest attractions to the phone, as well as the rear camera, which has an ultra wide lens as well as optical image stabilization.

In addition to slofies, the iPhone 11 also offers 6.1″ LCD retina display, night mode, an A13 Bionic chip, and is water and dust resistant up to 2 meters. The iPhone 11 reportedly starts at $699, which is cheaper than the current iPhone XR.

I hearby ban the word “slofies” from ever coming out of my mouth. #AppleEvent — Austin Evans (@austinnotduncan) September 10, 2019

Apple just tried to coin the term “slofies” for slo-mo selfies and just no I can’t please can we not — David Pierce (@pierce) September 10, 2019

to anyone who ever uses the term slofies pic.twitter.com/TR7Q8VlnX9 — Brett Molina (@brettmolina23) September 10, 2019

Apple also unveiled a new seventh generation iPad at the event broadcast live from company headquarters, with a larger 10.2-inch retina display and a price tag starting at $329. The previous model had a 9.7-inch screen. Apple also announced the Apple Watch Series 5, an updated version of its smartwatch with an always-on display. With this feature, the watch face is always visible, rather than requiring the user to raise his or her wrist.

The Series 5 watch starts at $399, or $499 with cellular. The Series 3, an earlier version, will now retail for just $199.

Apple calling Slo-Motion Selfies…wait for it…”Slofies”. Stop trying to make “Slofies” happen. 😂😂😂 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/qUJCUN2siy — Brian Tong (@briantong) September 10, 2019

Slofies is the worst selfie portmanteau since groufies — dan seifert (@dcseifert) September 10, 2019

OK Internet, do not make Slofies a thing. — Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) September 10, 2019

Apple kicked off the closely-watched event by focusing on its subscription services, announcing that Apple TV+, a new streaming service for original shows and movies, will launch on Nov. 1 at $4.99 a month.

The service will launch with just a few new series, including Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston’s The Morning Show and Hailee Steinfeld’s drama series about poet Emily Dickinson, aptly named Dickinson. The obvious question is how will Apple will be able to compete with the thousands of TV episodes and movies Netflix currently carries, as well as Disney+’s massive library of adored titles to watch while new shows continue to sprinkle out.

The company also announced that customers who purchase any iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod Touch or Mac can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share one Apple TV+ subscription.