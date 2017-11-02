Student Charged by FBI for High-Tech Cheating Scheme

A former University of Iowa student was arrested on federal computer-hacking charges last week as part of a cheating scheme.

According to the FBI, 22-year-old Trevor Graves allegedly obtained copies of tests before they were given and changed his grades, as well as those of other students’. The Associated Press reports he used devices called “keyloggers,” and installed the devices on computers in classrooms and computer labs used by professors to record what they typed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: How To Know If Your Netflix Account Is Hacked

Investigators say he used the information to get test questions and assignments before classes. According to CBS News affiliate KCCI, the FBI says he also used the information to get professors’ log-in information so he could change his grades.

He also allegedly used the tools to change grades for at least five other students.

Graves, who was a member of the university’s wrestling team, was arrested on Oct. 24 in Denver and was taken to Iowa. He faces two federal charges and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

More: WWE’s Paige The Victim Of Hacked Private Photos And Video

According to the court documents obtained by the AP, Graves’ alleged scheme started in March 2015 and continued until December 2016. It wasn’t until a professor noticed that Graves’ grades were changed without her permission that he was caught.

After that, the Iowa Press-Citizen reported in January that university officials warned about 250 faculty, staff and students that their IDs were obtained by unauthorized devices.