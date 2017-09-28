College Football Crowd Stands to Wave to Patients in Nearby Children’s Hospital

As part of a touching new home game tradition, the spectators at the Iowa Hawkeyes football stadium are waving to the kids at the nearby children’s hospital that overlooks the field.

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital is located next to the Kinnick stadium. At the end of every first quarter, the crowd turns their attention towards the hospital and waves to the patients.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The idea first came about several months ago via an Iowa football fan Facebook page. It has been put into action this season and has turned out to be a truly moving moment in the game.

The original post read:

“So I was thinking…Wouldn’t it be cool if we made it a tradition after the 1st quarter of every home game to have everyone in Kinnick wave to the kids and their families watching from The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Pass this on and let’s make this happen!”

Kirk Ferentz, the Iowa head coach, already had a special connection with the hospital. He and his wife, Mary, donated a million dollars to the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital in order to support research for helping premature babies, according to SB Nation.

The two were compelled to offer the donation after one of their grandchildren, Savvy, passed away after being born at just 21 weeks.

“We knew Savvy was born too early,” Mary said in a statement. “We also knew they do extraordinary things at UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital that would give her a fighting chance. We were thankful we had that.”

Check out the video above to watch the special moment that the Iowa football fans waved to the patients watching from the Children’s Hospital.