Internet Notices Barron Trump Is Now Taller Than His Father as They Are Spotted in Photo Before Thanksgiving

New photos and video show taken this week show that President Donald Trump‘s youngest son, Barron, is now taller than him. The president crossed the White House lawn on Tuesday afternoon with First Lady Melania and their son. A photo of the trio on Twitter showed 13-year-old Barron to be taller than his dad. Trump and his third wife, Melania, have just one biological child together, Barron. He was born in 2006, and has grown up fast, as he now has a clear couple of inches on his father.

The photo posted by D.C. Examiner reporter Steven Nelson shows Barron behind his father, yet still visible over the top of his head. The snap shows the family leaving the White House on Tuesday to head to Florida, where they will spend Thanksgiving. Trump’s other children are all adults now, and it is unclear whether they will spend the holiday together.

The president did not speak to reporters as he left the nation’s capital on Tuesday. In recent months, he often stops to make comments just outside of a running helicopter, but in this case he simply crossed the lawn and left. He is currently facing an impeachment inquiry over his alleged quid-pro-quo with the Ukrainian president.

The House Intelligence Committee wrapped up its hearings in the impeachment inquiry last week, and is currently drafting a report for the House Judiciary Committee, which will go next. According to a report by CBS News, Congressman Jerry Nadler wrote a letter to President Trump on Tuesday, asking him and his counsel to participate in the next hearing.

“The Committee intends this hearing to serve as an opportunity to discuss the historical and constitutional basis of impeachment, as well as the Framers’ intent and understanding of terms like ‘high crimes and misdemeanors,’” he wrote. “We expect to discuss the constitutional framework through which the House may analyze the evidence gathered in the present inquiry. We will also discuss whether your alleged actions warrant the House’s exercising its authority to adopt articles of impeachment.”

The president has complained that he and his legal team have not been allowed to cross-examine witnesses so far in the impeachment hearings, and his Republican allies have echoed him. However, Democrats have cited historical precedence showing that this is not how impeachment has worked in the past. Still, Nadler made the offer.

“I remain committed to ensuring a fair and informative process. To that end, I remind you that participation by the President or his counsel has been described by the Committee in past inquiries as ‘not a right but a privilege or a courtesy which is being extended to the President’s counsel,’” he wrote.

The impeachment inquiry resumes on Wednesday, Dec. 4 beginning at 10 a.m. ET.