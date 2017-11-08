Some of Today’s Most Savage Memes

While the internet isn’t always used for the greater good, the creation of memes is definitely one of the redeeming factors.

Some of those memes embody a sense of light-hearted, relatable humor. However, there are a plethora of memes that have been circulating online recently that are absolutely ruthless.

From sports to politics, nobody is safe from being the subject of a scathing meme. More accurately, if someone does or says anything that can be taken in a hilariously different way…it most certainly will be a meme.

Keep scrolling to see some of the most savage memes on the internet.

Savage Political Memes

In the political realm, one moment that spurred a meme frenzy was when Ivanka Trump revealed that she had a “punk phase.” She spoke out about her childhood in a chapter of her mother’s book, Raising Trump.

“During my punk phase in the nineties, I was really into Nirvana,” she said. “My wardrobe consisted of ripped corduroy jeans and flannel shirts. One day after school, I dyed my hair blue. Mom wasn’t a fan of this decision. She took one look at me and immediately went out to the nearest drugstore to buy a $10 box of Nice’n Easy. That night, she forced me to dye my hair back to blond.”

As you might imagine, the internet had a field day with Ivanka’s comments.

Ivanka Trump said she had a “punk phase” so here’s proof pic.twitter.com/edkDhgtKbn — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) October 17, 2017

Ivanka Trump’s “punk phase” – There, but for the grace of God, goes Lana Del Rey. pic.twitter.com/v8zt6rg4yG — Disturbelage (@Decervelage) October 17, 2017

exclusive photos of ivanka trump during her punk phase when she listened to nirvana pic.twitter.com/ikLeY9U9Vy — ☠death☠♣️dealer♠️ (@wheelswordsmith) October 17, 2017

Savage Sports Memes

Many people may not support the same teams, but almost every sports fan can appreciate a funny meme.

With the NFL season in full swing, many of the memes that have been circulating recently have had to do with football. One meme in particular that racked up thousands of likes poked fun at the Aaron Rodgers’ Allstate commercials.

Check out some of the most savage sports memes below:

NFL>NBA

New @allstate ad

The #Dodgers take a 3-0 series lead on the #Cubs #NLCS

Savage TV Memes

TV shows are a constant source of inspiration for memes. Reality shows to widely popular series have been the subject of a seemingly endless number of memes.

Many creators make comical memes by finding an unintentional mistake, such as when a reality show contestant Alex Woytkiw was mistakenly labeled as a “former child” on ABC’s The Bachelorette. Other quality memes often come from creators taking a popular scene and creating new dialogue.

Check out some popular TV memes below:

Relatable af.

@ladbible has the best memes in the game hands down

Popular Savage Memes

One of the best qualities of memes are that they can literally be about anything, no matter how ridiculous the content.

Truly hilarious memes often come from a stock photo that someone shares with a caption that was likely not intended to accompany the picture.

Furthermore, some of the best memes consist of nothing more than a simple screenshot of a perfectly inappropriate pun. Take for example, a meme shared by Men’s Humor on Instagram about a man that shot himself in the face.

? Thirsty bih, check out the bro @brokeromeo #nutsquad

@ladbible always makes us laugh!!!