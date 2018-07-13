Trending

Instagram Went Down and Sent the Internet Into a Tailspin

Instagram was down briefly on Friday afternoon, leaving social media users desperate to start […]

Instagram was down briefly on Friday afternoon, leaving social media users desperate to start showing off their weekend fun without their favorite app. The outage only lasted a few minutes, but it was long enough to send thousands of users to Twitter to complain.

“We’re aware that some users are having trouble accessing their Instagram accounts. We know it’s frustrating, and we’re working quickly to fix the issue,” the Instagram team wrote on Twitter just before the app was fixed.

Instagram was down long enough for #InstagramDown to start trending on Twitter. Some users ran to Facebook’s rival network to see if others were having the same issue.

“the only time i really use twitter is to see if other people’s instagram is down,” one user wrote.

“instagram is down, now everyone goes on twitter to check if its just their wifi or not,” another added.

Another asked the ultimate question – “Imagine if Twitter was down the same time as Instagram? Where would we go to find out the glitch?”

Some seized the opportunity to criticize Instagram and complain about other glitches. The number one request was for Instagram to go back to chronological feeds.

“While you’re at it, make our feeds chronological please,” one person wrote.

“We didn’t ask for a new formspring if u want more [people] to use the app GO BACK GO CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER,” another Twitter user yelled.

“Bring back chronological feeds holy s– why change it you s–ers,” another bluntly demanded.

“Plot twist: imagine we came back to @instagram after the crash and there was a chronological timeline? A girl can dream,” another wrote.

Instagram’s outage comes after the recently launched Instagram Questions sticker was added. The feature allows users to ask their followers to ask them questions in their Instagram Story.

Some thought the Questions overloaded Instagram, leading to the outage. The feature has already drummed up anger among the Instagram community.

“Instagram got overwhelmed with these annoying ass questions and decided to stop working,” one wrote.

“Y’all asked too many questions and now @instagram is down. I blame y’all,” added another.

In June, the Facebook-owned Instagram reached 1 billion monthly active users, up from 800 million in September 2017, reports TechCrunch.

Photo credit: Chesnot/Getty Images

