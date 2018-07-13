Instagram Went Down and Sent the Internet Into a Tailspin

Instagram was down briefly on Friday afternoon, leaving social media users desperate to start showing off their weekend fun without their favorite app. The outage only lasted a few minutes, but it was long enough to send thousands of users to Twitter to complain.

“We’re aware that some users are having trouble accessing their Instagram accounts. We know it’s frustrating, and we’re working quickly to fix the issue,” the Instagram team wrote on Twitter just before the app was fixed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Instagram was down long enough for #InstagramDown to start trending on Twitter. Some users ran to Facebook’s rival network to see if others were having the same issue.

“the only time i really use twitter is to see if other people’s instagram is down,” one user wrote.

the only time i really use twitter is to see if other people’s instagram is down #instagram #instagramdown — Jack (@worldwidelad) July 13, 2018

“instagram is down, now everyone goes on twitter to check if its just their wifi or not,” another added.

instagram is down, now everyone goes on twitter to check if its just their wifi or not. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/3z8wYEqmBU — loren‘s babygirl jana ♡ (@lorenxpassionx) July 13, 2018

Another asked the ultimate question – “Imagine if Twitter was down the same time as Instagram? Where would we go to find out the glitch?”

Imagine if Twitter was down the same time as Instagram? Where would we go to find out the glitch?#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/wcnmkjdzPJ — Cansu Oylu (@CansuOylu) July 13, 2018

Some seized the opportunity to criticize Instagram and complain about other glitches. The number one request was for Instagram to go back to chronological feeds.

“While you’re at it, make our feeds chronological please,” one person wrote.

While you’re at it, make our feeds chronological please 😉 — Martin Carlos (@mrtncrls) July 13, 2018

“We didn’t ask for a new formspring if u want more [people] to use the app GO BACK GO CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER,” another Twitter user yelled.

.@instagram we didn’t ask for a new formspring if u want more ppl to use the app GO BACK GO CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER — abby (@abbypierlott) July 13, 2018

“Bring back chronological feeds holy s– why change it you s–ers,” another bluntly demanded.

Bring back chronological feeds holy shit why change it you shitters — Chris ⚾🏈🏀🎧 (@ChrisTheKidNY) July 13, 2018

“Plot twist: imagine we came back to @instagram after the crash and there was a chronological timeline? A girl can dream,” another wrote.

Plot twist: imagine we came back to @instagram after the crash and there was a chronological timeline? A girl can dream. — Midnight Wink (@midnight_wink) July 13, 2018

Instagram’s outage comes after the recently launched Instagram Questions sticker was added. The feature allows users to ask their followers to ask them questions in their Instagram Story.

Some thought the Questions overloaded Instagram, leading to the outage. The feature has already drummed up anger among the Instagram community.

“Instagram got overwhelmed with these annoying ass questions and decided to stop working,” one wrote.

Instagram got overwhelmed with these annoying ass questions and decided to stop working. — Simon Moz (@SimonSoundz) July 13, 2018

“Y’all asked too many questions and now @instagram is down. I blame y’all,” added another.

Y’all asked too many questions and now @instagram is down. I blame y’all — parmeSEAN chicken (@seanrodriguez11) July 13, 2018

In June, the Facebook-owned Instagram reached 1 billion monthly active users, up from 800 million in September 2017, reports TechCrunch.

Photo credit: Chesnot/Getty Images