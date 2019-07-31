Instagram Travel Blogger and Russian Doctor Found Dead in Suitcase

Instagram Travel Blogger, and Russian Doctor, Ekaterina Karaglanova was tragically found dead in a suitcase in her apartment. Karaglanova’s page currently has more than 96,000 followers, with the influencer sharing many photos of her travels around the world. She recently graduated from medical school in Russia and had begun a career as a physician in Moscow.

Now, LAD Bible reports that he authorities are investigating her alleged murder, which they believe may have been committed by a “jealous former lover.” According to the outlet, Karaglanova’s parents became concerned for her well-being, after not being able to get in touch with her. Her landlord let them in to her apartment, and there they discovered her body stuffed into a suitcase, wearing only a pair of lace garters, with her throat slit and two stab wounds in her chest.

Police reviewed CCTV from outside the apartment building and located an individual wearing a hat and carrying a plastic bag whom they believe to be a suspect in her death.

They suspect that the individual removed her clothing after stabbing her. He was later seen on the CCTV cameras leaving the apartment building with a suitcase.

Authorities also say that when they arrived on the scene, the apartment was spotlessly clean and there were no traces of blood. They also say they have reason to believe that the crime was meticulously planned, as they found evidence of a struggle.

Police are looking into the details of Karaglanova’s private life, as it is said that she recently ended a relationship with a 32-year-old man that she previously referred to as a “wolf.” She was reportedly dating a 52-year-old man at the time of her death.

Yulia Ivanova, a Russian Investigative Committee official, told journalists that the investigation will attempt to “establish all the circumstances of the committed crime” and “detain the person involved in it.”

Following her death, Karaglanova’s friend Marina Nikitina told local network Ren TV, “Recently I noticed that she had changed a lot. There was information that somebody did not like her,” adding how “she posted, ‘Someone is badly interested in my private life.’”

The investigation in to Karaglanova’s death is currently ongoing.