Instagram Personality Bunny Bontiti Killed in Alleged Murder-Suicide

Theresa Cachuela, an Instagram influencer who went by the name Bunny Bontiti, has died in what police believe to have been a murder-suicide. Cachuela, 33, was allegedly fatally shot inside a parking garage near Pearlridge Center in Honolulu on the morning of Friday, Dec. 22 in front of her young daughter, with her suspected killer, her 44-year-old husband Jason Cachuela, later found dead in an apparent suicide.

According to police, per NBC Los Angeles, officers responding to a "suspicious circumstance" in the parking lot just after 10 a.m. discovered Cachuela dead at the scene. KITV reported that the victim's 8-year-old daughter witnessed the incident and told police that her father shot her mother in the head. Jason, who fled the scene after the shooting, was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound behind a home in Waipahu, the Honolulu Police Department confirmed, per the Hawaii Tribune-Herald.

"This was not a random act, as the victim and suspect were involved in a relationship," Lieutenant Deena Thoemmes from the Honolulu Police Department Homicide Division said. "We do know that there was a TRO that was served on him, which is why this case was classified as murder in the first degree."

The Dec. 22 incident came less than a month after Cachuela filed a restraining order against her husband. The Instagram influencer, who had about 20,000 followers on Instagram, reportedly told family that Cachuela was tracking her through global positioning technology in her car and phone. She filed for a restraining order on Dec. 8, warning in the petition that her estranged husband owned "guns." She said that on Dec. 6, he "continued to make threats of killing himself in front of me, and my children were present." She said Jason took her "alone to Waikiki and held a knife to his neck traumatizing me and scaring me. The next morning he showed up to my house early in the morning to apologize. I tried to help him and talk to him but he kept threatening to kill himself again." On Dec. 7, Jason accused her of not caring about him, "which made me want to save him."

"I went to his house to pray for him and help him. I told him that I need space and that he needs to relax, especially for his health. That night he started texting me pictures of rope, trees and trying to get me to come see him but I didn't feed into it," she wrote. "I am doing this to protect myself, my children, and to hopefully get him the help he needs."

After officers with the Specialized Services Division served Jason Cachuela with a TRO on Dec. 11, all five of his registered firearms were recovered. Just two days before the apparent murder-suicide, Cachuela and her estranged husband appeared in court, where a judge granted a 1-year TRO. Police are continuing to investigate the incident. A GoFundMe page created by Cachuela's mother to help cover funeral expenses raised more than $43,000.