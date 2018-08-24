Instagram Model Strikes and Kills Moped Rider While Driving Under the Influence

An Instagram fitness model and coach was driving drunk and high when she struck and killed a 31-year-old man riding a moped on Tuesday in Richland, Washington, officials say.

Katie Summers, a 28-year-old mom of two known for her social media account @loseitconkatie, appeared in court Wednesday for the fatal crash. Judge Sam Swanberg set her bail at $500,000 after finding probable cause to hold her on suspicion of vehicular homicide, according to Fox News.

Summers is accused of hitting dad-of-two, Leonel Birrueta at an intersection, where witnesses claim she did not identify herself, try to help or call 911. Instead, they say she simply got back into her vehicle and drove away. Court documents allege that she briefly stepped out of her Toyota Tundra pickup truck at the scene.

Police reportedly found her a short time later at a grocery store parking lot, less than one block from the intersection, the Tri-City Herald reports. Police said she admitted to driving the truck that hit Birrueta and that they could smell alcohol and marijuana on her when they talked to her. She then reportedly admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana before the crash, according to court documents.

Before being taken to the Benton County jail, she was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital to collect a blood sample.

Summers has been featured in fitness magazine and websites after she lost around 100 pounds following the birth of her second child, and is now a women’s fitness coach. The weight loss journey helped her rack up 150,000 followers on her Instagram page, which has since been deleted.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Birrueta’s funeral costs. At press time, almost $3,000 of its $10,000 goal had been raised.

“Leo Birrueta was an incredible man, with a heart of gold, and a smile for everyone who was lucky enough to know him or meet him,” a statement on the site read. “He was a shining light, who lifted everyone up at all times. Leo was very happy & in love with an amazing lady, Rachel – who has been left behind without her light.”

“We all need to figure out where we are in a world without Leo,” Elizabeth Liston told the Herald about Birrueta after his fiancée, Rachel Juarez, asked her to make a statement. “We have to bring a little bit of Leo’s positivity into the world.”