Meet the Instagram Model Who Makes Thousands of Dollars per Post

Have you ever stopped to think that certain people you follow on Instagram may be making up to hundreds of thousands of dollars on a single Instagram post?

The world of advertising has evolved to the point that in 2017, social media influencers reign supreme when it comes to pushing products — just ask Australian Instagram model Gabby Epstein, who is ready to spill the beans on how to rake in the cash.

With 1.8 million followers, Epstein shares photos of herself, usually in a bikini, traveling all over the world. At 23 years old, it’s not a bad gig — especially when she’s making thousands of dollars per post.

“Some of my friends who have 10 million followers receive $250k a post,” she told news.com.au. “It’s really incredible.”

constantly on the search for coffee. and my clothes😎 @france.and.jesse 💦 A post shared by Gabrielle Grace Epstein (@gabbyepstein) on Sep 13, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

Naturally, people want to know her secret to maintaining her queen bee status on social media; in fact, she said she gets hundreds of emails every day asking how to do it.

“Instead of answering each email individually, I thought it would be easier to make a course on how I got into it, and how people can make money off it,” she said.

Always the entrepreneur, Epstein created an online course called Crushfame, that for $99 will teach you the ways of making easy money as a social media influencer.

The course covers topics from photography and filter tips to using freebies from brands to the best of your advantage. It’s packed with video tutorials, a hefty playbook, a media kit, access to online support and even advice on dealing with social media trolls. Epstein says being an influencer comes at a price: She deals with plenty of negativity and insults from commenters.

“They are very judgmental… saying I’m a dumb blonde or posting really horrible things about my intelligence,” she said of her critics.

brb loving to Greece 💁🏼🏖 A post shared by Gabrielle Grace Epstein (@gabbyepstein) on Aug 31, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

And while the ridiculous amount of money made from her posts may help heal those wounds, Epstein says it’s more about the lifestyle and work perks.

“It’s never been about the money — it’s about going where I want, when I want,” she said. “I’m my own boss… and for me, the biggest draw card is not working 9-5.”

