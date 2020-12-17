Instagram Goes Down, Disables and Deactivates Thousands of Accounts and Social Media Sounds Off

As if 2020 hasn’t been filled with enough stress for everyone, many Instagram users were in for quite the surprise on Thursday afternoon. The social media network crashed before disabling and deactivating thousands of its accounts. Not much is known about the random downtime on the network or why so many users had their pages taken down, but plenty of chatter has commenced across other social platforms.

Over on Twitter, many frustrated Instagram users have voiced their opinions on the matter. This, of course, isn’t the only time Instagram has upset its network as the company has dealt with app crashes and downtime at various points across the year. Many concerned people sent tweets to @Instagram as a means of searching for answers as to why their accounts aren’t able to be found and messages that they have been deleted. The company has yet to release any comment on this issue.

With the popular social media app throwing a wrench into many people’s days, here are some of the tweets that were sent Instagram’s way from some of its frustrated users, many of whom claiming to have no access to their accounts or were notified of their account being deactivated.