Instagram Goes Down, Disables and Deactivates Thousands of Accounts and Social Media Sounds Off
As if 2020 hasn’t been filled with enough stress for everyone, many Instagram users were in for quite the surprise on Thursday afternoon. The social media network crashed before disabling and deactivating thousands of its accounts. Not much is known about the random downtime on the network or why so many users had their pages taken down, but plenty of chatter has commenced across other social platforms.
Over on Twitter, many frustrated Instagram users have voiced their opinions on the matter. This, of course, isn’t the only time Instagram has upset its network as the company has dealt with app crashes and downtime at various points across the year. Many concerned people sent tweets to @Instagram as a means of searching for answers as to why their accounts aren’t able to be found and messages that they have been deleted. The company has yet to release any comment on this issue.
With the popular social media app throwing a wrench into many people’s days, here are some of the tweets that were sent Instagram’s way from some of its frustrated users, many of whom claiming to have no access to their accounts or were notified of their account being deactivated.
@instagram please help my Instagram account has been deleted 😢😢😢😢— Collete Fraser (@colletefraser) December 17, 2020
Dear Instagram
I got my account disabled and I am unable to reach support or filling the appealing forms.
Please note that I'm unable to reach to my ADs manager cause my fb got disabled also as its linked to the Instagram account.
Kindly for your support🛠— Fawaz (@FawazNARI) December 17, 2020
I would like my account looked at. It's disabled and I didn't break the terms of service. As a small business owner I am really being hurt.— Kyle (@CreatePerhaps) December 17, 2020
So I think my Instagram got disabled? What the hell?— Brendon Aleks-mas (@BrendonAlekseii) December 17, 2020
And...now my @instagram account is disabled and I have no idea why. 🥴— LA (@balancedles) December 17, 2020
@instagram Hi, can you please help me recover my account? It was disabled without any reason 🙏— agus (@AgusTauber_) December 17, 2020
@instagram would you answer??? Why have you deactivated my account, Instagram sucks— Cartman (@whyfreeopinion) December 17, 2020