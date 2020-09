Facebook, Instagram, Zoom Down: Social Media Platforms Experiencing Outages Thursday Afternoon

Facebook, Instagram, and Zoom have all gone down, it seems, with the social media platforms experiencing outages on Thursday afternoon. According to Down Detector, there has been a massive spike in reported outages for the three app-based sites. Instagram and Facebook seem to be fairly recent, but major issues.

Zoom, per the data available, appears to have been having issued over the course of the day that eventually spiked as well. Some have reported that the apps did go down for a bit, but got back up and running soon, though that has not been the majority of responses so far. Over on Twitter, users have been commenting on the outages, and expressing their frustration. Scroll down to see what they are saying.