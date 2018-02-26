Instagram Celebrity Whoa Vicky Arrested for Assault That Sparked False Active Shooter Reports

Instagram celebrity Whoa Vicky was recently arrested for assaulting a police officer in a brawl that sparked false reports of an active shooter.

Vicky, whose real name is Victoria Waldrip, was taken into custody by officers in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Four Seasons Town Centre, which is mall.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She was charged with “trespassing, assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer.”

The Blast reports that a spokesperson for the agency responsible for arresting Vicky explained that she was busted “for trespassing after giving her multiple opportunities to leave as instructed by Mall Security and Police.”

Vicky resisted the officers and a brawl ensued. At some point, an unknown person reportedly yelled “shots fired,” which sent the mall-goers into a frenzy.

“Subsequently several other juveniles inside the mall began running around and screaming. As all that was transpiring an unidentified individual shouted something about shots being fired and panic ensued throughout the mall. GPD received multiples calls of shots fired and/or an active shooter in the mall,” the spokesperson added.

Ultimately, police confirmed that there were no shots fired and that the commotion being reported was simply Vicky’s arrest.

Vicky posted videos of the encounter on her Instagram page and in a subsequent video she commented that the reason she was arrested was because “there were too many kids coming up to us asking for pictures.”

A post shared by Icky Vicky (@imwoahvicky) on Feb 25, 2018 at 8:43pm PST

While the circumstances surrounding Vicky’s arrest are not as dire as reported to police, it is not a surprise that public sense of alert is heightened after the tragic school shooting in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14.

Almost two weeks after 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and opened fire, murdering 17 students and teachers, the survivors of the shooting have returned to resume classes.

Cruz was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder, one for each of the people he confessed to killing.

Many survivors of the shooting have taken to speaking out about their experience and are using their new platform to call for a revaluation of gun control laws.

One of the survivors of the shooting recently spoke about her first day back in class, telling reporters, “I’m so grateful to be here.”

During a press conference on Monday morning, Maddy Wilford added that she and her fellow survivors wouldn’t be here “without those officers and first responders and these amazing doctors.”

She also thanked people from all over the nation who have been sending support to her and the other students, saying, “I definitely wouldn’t be here without it.”

“I love the fact that we’re sticking together through this and I’m just glad that I’m making a full recovery and everything’s been going so smoothly,” Wilford concluded.