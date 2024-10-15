Influencer Falls to His Death From 630-Foot Bridge While Filming Social Media Post

A 26-year-old British man has died after attempting to climb one of Spain’s tallest bridges while creating social media content. The influencer, whose identity has not been released, was scaling the 630-foot-tall Castilla-La Mancha bridge in Talavera de la Reina with another 24-year-old English man on Sunday, Oct. 13 when he fell hundreds of feet to his death, local city councilor Macarena Muñoz confirmed.

“As we have been able to find out, they had come to Talavera to climb the bridge and create content for social networks, which has resulted in this unfortunate and sad outcome,” Muñoz said. Opened in 2011, the Castilla-La Mancha bridge is located approximately 70 miles west of Madrid and is the “highest cable-stayed bridge” in Spain, according to El Mundo. Muñoz said that climbing the bridge was “totally prohibited and which we have reiterated on many occasions cannot be done under any circumstances.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The deceased social media influencer was reportedly “about 40 to 50 metres up, around a quarter of the total height of the bridge,” when he fell at approximately 7:14 a.m. local time, a police spokesman said, per Metro.co.uk. The Daily Mail reported that National Police, local police, firefighters from Talavera de la Reina, and an emergency ambulance responded to the incident, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The city’s release confirmed that the judge and coroner had “already removed the body, which has been taken to the funeral home.”

It’s unclear why the man fell, but the police spokesperson said the incident “will be investigated by a local court.” The two men were reportedly “climbing without any harnesses or other protection,” and investigators are reportedly considering if weather could have been a factor, as it rained heavily in Talavera de la Reina before the accident.

The spokesperson said the other climber “was in a state of shock initially and couldn’t even speak. He’s obviously still pretty traumatised but is not at the police station any longer.” Although the spokesperson said the 24-year-old is “not going to be charged with any crime,” they added that “whether the local town hall decides to sanction him for doing something illegal is a decision for them.”

Addressing the incident, a spokesperson for the U.K. Foreign Office said, per the BBC, “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Spain, and are in contact with the local authorities.”