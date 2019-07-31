Infants Born During Shark Week Getting Adorable ‘Baby Shark’ Onesies From Cincinnati Hospital

A hospital in Cincinnati is getting in on the fun of Discovery Channel’s Shark Week in a big way. Infants born at The Christ Hospital Health Network from July 28 through Aug. 3, the runtime of the annual shark-centered programming, will be going home in a limited edition Baby Shark Onesie. Meanwhile, the Newport Aquarium, located in Kentucky, will give two free adult tickets to the newborn’s parents.

“Fins up (and tongues out), it’s #BabySharkWeek [The Christ Hospital] and [Newport Aquarium]!” the hospital announced on Instagram. “All babies born at The Christ Hospital today through August 3 will receive this limited-edition onesie and 2 FREE tickets to Newport Aquarium.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Even if you don’t have a Baby Shark on the way, you can still join this week’s festivities!” they added. “Keep following along on social, or check our bio link for all the shark-tastic happenings.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Christ Hospital (@thechristhospital) on Jul 28, 2019 at 5:05am PDT

Speaking to CNN about the current fin-tastic present, Bo McMillan, a senior marketing consultant at The Christ Hospital Health Network, explained that the hospital typically gives out special onesies during the holidays.

“We typically pick a holiday in a specific month and give out onesies on that day or the weekend of the holiday,” McMillan said. “This is the first time we’ve done it for a full week.”

Deep diving into the experience, a special Snapchat filter has been activated at the hospital’s two birthing centers and the aquarium, and the hospital is currently showing a minute-long video of the differences between a human baby and a shark baby set to the tune of the chart-topping children’s song “Baby Shark.”

Of course, if you’re not welcoming a baby anytime soon, you can get in on the action of Shark Week by tuning in daily to Discovery Channel. Running from Sunday, July 28 until Sunday, Aug. 4, the aquatic and toothy annual programming slate can be viewed multiple ways.

The Discovery Channel is available in most cable and satellite packages. Shark Week can also be watched by logging onto Discovery.com or through the Dsicovery Go app to stream live programming, both of which require a TV provider login to access the stream.

For those without cable, Discovery is also available on many Internet TV platforms, including Hulu Live + TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo. These services often have free trials for at least a week before your credit card is charged.

Amazon Prime Video and Vudu streaming service will also feature episodes of Shark Week.

Shark Week continues all week on Discovery. Check out the full schedule here.