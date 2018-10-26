IndyCar Driver Robert Wickens Paralyzed in Severe Crash

IndyCar driver Robert Wickens has confirmed that he is paralyzed from the waist down after getting into a severe crash in August, revealing the news in an Instagram post on Thursday, Oct. 25.

The post was a video of the driver using his hands to pull his legs down into a sitting position before he moved himself into a wheelchair with the help of an aide.

In his caption, Wickens explained the clip and shared the true extent of his injury.

“Did my first slide transfer as a paraplegic today. My upper body is getting stronger and stronger and hopefully I’ll be able to do it unassisted soon,” he wrote. “The reality is I am far away from walking on my own. Some people are a bit confused with the severity of my injury, so I wanted let you know the reality of it. I’ve never worked harder for anything in my life, and I am giving it all I’ve got to spark those nerves in my legs.”

Wickens’ injury happened at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania on Aug. 19 after he collided with Ryan Hunter-Reay’s car during the Pocono 500 when he attempted to pass Hunter-Reay. The crash sent Wickens’ car spinning through the air, leaving the 29-year-old with extensive injuries to his legs, right arm and spine along with bruising to his lungs.

On Oct. 13, the driver had posted another video of himself doing arm rows on a machine as he worked to regain his strength.

“Single arm rows to start my Saturday off! I’m 55 days into my recovery and I am feeling better and stronger everyday!” he wrote. “We are hoping to get the green light to start working on my left arm soon! Thank you everyone for all your love and support! Even if I might not reply to everyone, I promise you that you guys are giving me the energy to keep doing 20 reps when the therapists tell me to only do 10! #progress.”

