Indy 500: All the Ways to Watch the Greatest Spectacle in Racing

Sunday sees a staple of Memorial Day weekend roll around once again. The engines will roar at the 103rd Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, calling out to millions of fans waiting to tune in for the “greatest spectacle in racing.”

If you’re looking to tune in, you have plenty of great ways to watch on your television, mobile device, or computer at your job while putting in some of that extra weekend work. You have options.

The race itself will kick off shortly after 12:30 p.m. ET following Kelly Clarkson’s rendition of The National Anthem, a string of patriotic songs, and the driver introductions. This gives plenty of time to settle in and get comfortable for the actual race.

If you want to watch on television, the race will air on NBC as part of NBC Sports’ presentation. But they don’t limit to just tuning in on cable, streaming the race to those with TV providers free of charge through the NBC Sports official site.

If you don’t have a cable subscription and live the life of a cord cutter, you’re not out of luck just yet. You still have numerous streaming options that will officially carry the race.

Hulu Live and YouTube TV are both options with direct access to NBC and the Indy 500. A Hulu subscription with live television added will cost you $44.99, while YouTube TV comes in at $49.99 for a subscription. The latter also has a free trial to give a try if you play your cards right.

If you want to spend a bit more, you can opt for FuboTV or DirecTV Now at $54.99 or $50-70 respectively. Fubo focuses on sports, so that could be a better option, but DirecTV Now does offer a few bonuses like HBO and DVR storage included.

Sling TV is actually the cheapest option if you’re looking for a last-minute option. The Dish-owned streaming platform comes in at an affordable $25, but you aren’t guaranteed the channel will be carried in your area. Blackout rules would apply, so NBC Sports might not show up for you.

A final and free option for you is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway live stream. You can stream it pretty much wherever you are if you have a connection. It will give you a view on what’s going on at the speedway and not much else. So if you’re just looking for a way to watch, this could be your best option.

No matter your viewing choice, you should have a great day for the race and plenty of time to enjoy whatever Memorial Day party you could be having for the weekend.

The Indianapolis 500 airs Sunday, May 26 on NBC, with festivities kicking off at 11 a.m. ET.

