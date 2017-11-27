Indiana Nurse Sparks Outrage After Tweeting ‘White Women Raise Killers, Rapists, and Terrorists’

An Indiana nurse has lost her job after posting a controversial tweet calling sons raised by white women a “detriment to society” and that “every son you had should be sacrificed to the wolves.”

“Every white woman raises a detriment to society when they raise a son,” Taiyesha Baker tweeted under the username “Night Nurse” with the handle @tai_fieri. “Someone with the HIGHEST propensity to be a terrorist, rapist, racist, killer, and domestic violence all star. Historically every son you had should be sacrificed to the wolves. B***h.”

Fox 59 reports that Indiana University Health launched an internal investigation. On Sunday, RTV6 ABC reported that IU Health confirmed she is no longer employed by the system.

“A recently hired IU Health employee tied to troubling posts on social media this weekend is no longer an employee of IU Health,” a spokesperson said.

Despite rumors to the contrary, Baker has never worked for Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, notes RTV6 ABC.

IU Health spokesman Jason Fechner told USA Today that Baker worked for the health system when she sent the tweet.

“IU Health is aware of several troubling posts on social media which appear to be from a recently hired IU Health employee,” Fechner told USA Today. “Our HR department continues to investigate the situation and the authenticity of the posts. During the investigation, that employee (who does not work at Riley Hospital for Children) will have no access to patient care.”

Since the controversy erupted, Baker took down her Twitter page. However, another user has taken the name and handle.

Although IU Health said Baker never worked for Riley Children’s Hospital, the hospital’s Facebook page has been flooded with comments complaining about her.

“Thank you for passing this along. We are already aware of this situation, and have notified our Human Resources Dept. They are investigating, and will take appropriate action,” the hospital has said in response to these complaints.

People have also repeatedly posted screenshots of Baker’s tweet on the IU Health Facebook page.

Photo: Twitter/tai_fieri