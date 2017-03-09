Incredible California Women Donate Breast Milk to Infant of Slain Police Officer Mom

After 27-year-old Palm Springs Police Officer Lesley Zerebny was killed in the line of duty this month, her community is stepping up to help. Zerebny, who was one of two police officers shot and killed while responding to a domestic dispute, left behind a 4-month-old daughter, Cora. She had just returned from maternity leave.

At the time of her death, Zerebny was still breastfeeding Cora. New mothers in the Palm Springs community immediately began donating their own breast milk to the infant and her grieving family. In just one day, the family received 500 ounces of breast milk — that’s enough to last a month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

What’s more is that within a week, the family received enough breast milk to last them a year. While fundraising efforts are underway for Zerebny’s family, breast milk is something only a mother can donate. Check out the video!

>> Read more: 11 Things You Didn’t Know About Breastfeeding