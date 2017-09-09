Image Shows Just How Big Hurricane Irma Is Compared to Hurricane Jose

Hurricanes Irma and Jose are setting records by becoming the first two storms with speeds of 150 mph to appear simultaneously, and a new image shared to social media is capturing worldwide attention.

The satellite image shared by CNN’s Amanda Wallis shows just how frightening the two hurricanes are as they sit almost besides one another over the east coast, slowly making their way over land.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Category 4 Irma & Category 3 Jose in a single image. pic.twitter.com/UU48WqzE7s — Amanda Wills (@AmandaWills) September 8, 2017

While Irma closes in on the southern coast of Florida in the United States and is expected to make landfall on Sunday, officials are reporting Jose has been upgraded to an “extremely dangerous” category 4 storm.

CNN and the National Hurricane Center reports Jose had been progressing north of the outer Caribbean islands, and looking to move out Saturday night. With maximum sustained winds of 145 mph, Jose was roughly 85 miles north-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands around 5 p.m. EST on Saturday, moving northwest at 14 mph.

But as the news agency reports, the coast isn’t exactly clear just yet. St. Martin and St. Bart remained under tropical storm warnings as of Saturday afternoon.

Jose has the potential and power to generate up to an inch of additional rainfall on the island of Anguilla throughout Saturday night, which the hurricane center said could maintain any ongoing flooding.