IKEA Marks Easter Holiday With All-You-Can-Eat Buffet

IKEA is helping customers celebrate spring and Easter with its annual all-you-can-eat Easter buffet.

On Friday, April 5, the Swedish company will hold its annual all-you-can-eat “Swedish Easter Påskbord”, or Easter Buffet, at IKEA locations across the country featuring three courses, in addition to beverages and desserts.

“We are excited to celebrate the Påskbord tradition with our customers this Easter,” Krista Boyer, Sales Leader, IKEA Food, said in a press release. “Påskbord is all about spending time with family and friends and sharing the Swedish traditions.”

The multi-course menu will begin with a first course meal that includes assorted varieties of herring, deviled eggs with shrimp or seaweed pearls, marinated salmon with mustard sauce, and poached salmon with cucumber dill sauce.

The second course, continuing with the array of classic Swedish food, will be composed of assorted Swedish cheeses, Swedish cucumber salad, Swedish red potato salad and crispbread, crisprolls, softbread and thinbread.

Finally, the third course will be a mix of chicken meatballs, the company’s famed Swedish meatballs with Lingonberry Jam, mashed potatoes or boiled dilled potatoes, Jansson’s Temptations, and Swedish ham.

The buffet will end with an assortment of Swedish desserts and cookies. Fountain beverages and hot beverages will also be available to help wash down the massive meal.

News of the “Swedish Easter Påskbord” has gained traction online, with many eager to purchase a ticket to stuff themselves.

“Ikea is offering an Easter buffet in all of its stores. Word of caution, your meal has to be assembled. Plus, there’s no silverware, just an allen wrench,” one person poked fun at the running joke of Ikea furniture assembly.

“IKEA has like a small buffet of Swedish foods and you just go eat. I liked it last year and since this one is easter they have deviled eggs and stuff,” another added. “Idk what the menu is this year but I had fun just eating.”

Participating locations will have two seatings for the “Swedish Easter Påskbord,” with the first taking place at 4:30 p.m. local time and a second following at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at any IKEA location, and should be purchased in advance as seating is limited. The feast will put you out only $16.99 per person and just $4.99 for children 12 years old and under. IKEA FAMILY members are eligible for a discounted ticket price of $12.99 for adults and $2.99 for children.

You can check your local IKEA to see if they are participating in the spring festivities.