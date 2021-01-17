Ice-T Offers Promising Dr. Dre Update After Hospital Release: 'Home, Safe and Looking Good'

✖

Legendary rapper Dr. Dre was hospitalized earlier this month after suffering a brain aneurysm on Jan. 5 at his home in California. He has since been released from the hospital and is at home recovering while one of his peers provides updates. Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T recently informed fans that Dr. Dre is "looking good."

Ice-T provided the news with a tweet on Friday. "Update: Just FaceTimed with [Dr. Dre] He just made it home. Safe and looking good," the rapper-turned-actor wrote. The fans responded and said that "this was wonderful news" and that they would continue hoping for the best possible outcome.

Dr. Dre, whose full name is Andre Young, was rushed to the hospital in early January. He was placed in the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he remained until Wednesday. A source told TMZ that the hospital staff then moved the rapper to a private room until he was discharged on Friday.

According to reports, the doctors are still unsure about what caused the brain bleed. They will continue to monitor him at home while providing 24/7 care. Additionally, the doctors reportedly told Dr. Dre's family that they are cautiously optimistic about the rapper avoiding a "bad outcome."

Dr. Dre provided an update from the hospital amid an outpouring of support from fans and peers alike. He posted a photo on Instagram that showed him in a darkened music studio. His back was to the wall as he stared at the massive control board.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes," Dr. Dre wrote in his post. "I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

While Dr. Dre remained in the hospital, the authorities had to deal with an incident at the rapper's home. Burglars attempted to break into his home hours after news surfaced that he had been hospitalized. The Los Angeles Police Department arrested four suspects reportedly attached to a burglary ring.

According to local reports, officers were conducting a surveillance operation when they spotted an SUV believed to be involved in the burglary ring. Undercover officers pursued the vehicle before stopping it near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Kenter Avenue. Four people were taken into police custody after the short chase, and officers found a backpack full of tools used to burglarize, such as saws and crowbars, inside the vehicle.