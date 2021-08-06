Dr. Dre's Estranged Daughter Claims She's Living Out of Car

✖

Dr. Dre's estranged daughter LaTanya reveals she's had a tough year. The daughter of the former NWA member reveals to DailyMail.com that she's been living out of a car while working a series of various jobs. "My kids are staying with friends - they are not living in the car, it's just me,' she told the outlet. "I'm taking odd jobs just to make it now - I got paid $15 an hour as an assembler at the warehouse. I'm trying to keep my head above water. I've been in debt for a while."

She's far from out of the woods, though. "The car is a pretty penny," she said. "It's an SUV that costs $2,300 for three weeks and I only paid for one week. Sooner or later they are going to take the car." LaTanya moved her and her four children from Nevada to California amid the pandemic in search of better-paying jobs. But, she was quickly met with another problem. "The wage is higher in California - there was no work in Nevada," she continued. "There weren't enough jobs. I have friends and family that will let us come back and forth but the majority of the time I'm living out of my car," she added.

"I'm homeless and I've been reaching out to my dad for help," she shared, adding that she has reached out to her Beats studio CEO father for some financial assistance, but it was to no avail. With all the negative press surrounding him lately, Dre didn't want to add to the flames. "His lawyer has said that my dad doesn't want to help me because I've spoken about him in the press. I feel like I'm damned if I do, I'm damned if I don't," she said. "I'm just trying to communicate with him and see if he wants to talk to his grandkids. My kids are old enough to know who he is. They are in shock that he doesn't want anything to do with them."

She mentioned that she also made attempts to visit her father and speak to him during his recent hospitalization, but "it was like pulling teeth" to figure out any information at the time. She also includes that he did help with some of her finances for a time, but the money train ended awhile ago. "He used to help with our rent and gave an allowance but he told us he wouldn't do anything anymore. I'm out on the streets. "I asked him for help and I haven't got a response back from his lawyer. I'm hearing about mistresses that he's bought houses for. It's a messy situation," she told the outlet.

Mistress rumors around the famous rapper have been circling around the rapper recently after his soon-to-be ex-wife Nicole Young told the courts about multiple alleged infidelities throughout their 20-year marriage as they continue in their ongoing divorce proceedings. The most recent update comes as a blow to LaTanya after Dre was ordered to pay Young a hefty amount per month in spousal support. "I just heard that he has to pay $300k a month for spousal support - it's embarrassing because people are looking at me wondering: why?" she said.

She added: "What Nicole has got is what my mom should have got. I honestly wrote a proposal and asked him if he could get a home for me and my sister and my kids. He was supposed to put us through college and pay for our health insurance and he never did that. My mom felt like he never upheld his end of the bargain," but there's no bad blood between her and Young. "I commend Nicole in a way - she did what she had to do."