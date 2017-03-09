‘I’m Not Your Friend’ Mom Is Back With Hilarious ‘I Said No!’ Video

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve seen Kristina Kuzmic’s amazing, no-nonsense video “I’m Not Your Friend, Kid!“. If you haven’t seen it, do yourself a favor and check it out by clicking here. When you’re finished watching, come back for one more dose of honest parenting — because Kuzmic is back with yet another hilarious video, this time called “I Said No!”.

Every parent knows the struggles of saying no to other parents — especially when that other parent is nice, considerate and simply asking for a favor. But, hey, times are tough, and a mom can only stretch so far. Check out Kuzmic’s hilarious commentary below!

