Hurricane Force Winds Funneling Through Parking Garage Is a Must See

We are fighting Hurricane force winds funneling through parking garage with #stormsurge continuing to rise in Biloxi !! #HurricaneNate !! pic.twitter.com/woX5OQa4eK — Mike Theiss (@MikeTheiss) October 8, 2017

Nate has downgraded to a tropical storm late Sunday morning, but not until it made its second landfall earlier in the day as a Category 1 hurricane. Ever since it made landfall, it has been steadily weakening.

Early Sunday morning, Nate made hit land near Biloxi, Mississippi. Mike Theiss, a national geographic photographer and storm chaser, has been capturing insane videos of the storm passing through Mississippi.

In one video he shared on Twitter, he shows the hurricane force winds barreling through a parking garage late Saturday night. The water is waist deep and forcefully pushing through.

Theiss posted another video from inside the Golden Nugget casino in Biloxi. The water completely covers the entrance of the casino measuring half the length of the elevators.

#StormSurge coming inside entrance of Golden Nugget casino in Biloxi #HurricaneNate pic.twitter.com/Sv0wwIbjWu — Mike Theiss (@MikeTheiss) October 8, 2017

As of Sunday morning, 59,000 people in Alabama were without power, 56,000 of which were in Mobile. In Mississippi, 50,000 customers were powerless. More than 10,000 were affect by outages in the Florida panhandle, CNN reports.