Tropical Storm Maria Expected to Strengthen to Hurricane Sunday Night

As Hurricane Jose heads up the east coast of the U.S., Tropical Storm Maria is expected to escalate into a hurricane on Sunday night.

Newly named Tropical Storm #Maria expected to strengthen and affect portions of the Leeward Islands as a hurricane. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/YCUkxWGSKQ — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 16, 2017

The National Hurricane Center issued a forecast indicating that Maria will hit the Leeward Islands as a hurricane. Maria will bring heavy rains, high-speed winds and dangerous storm surges to the region throughout the week.

The Leeward Islands include the U.S. Virgin Islands and Barbuda, which were both struck hard by Hurricane Irma earlier in September.

The storm will push through the islands and continue to strengthen to a “major” hurricane, indicating it will have a wind speed of more than 110 mph.

At this status, it is projected to hit Puerto Rico on Thursday and the Dominican Republic on Friday.

See the NHC’s current projections for Maria below.

