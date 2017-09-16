Hurricane Jose May Hit the US

Hurricane Jose is currently on a path that could lead to a collision with the U.S.

The National Hurricane Center tracked the storm 550 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina and heading northwest as of early Saturday.

The current projection has Jose hitting parts of New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island on Wednesday. The areas are expected to receiving heavy rains and high-speed winds as a result of the storm.

Other areas along the coast could experience rains, winds and dangerous waves as Jose proceeds north.

The storm is far into the Atlantic cut could get closer inland if it makes a turn west. That would mean the Northeast would be receiving some much rougher storms.

If Jose strikes the U.S., it would be the third hurricane to hit in the past month.

Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas on Aug. 25, devastating the region.

Hurricane Irma reached the Florida mainland on Sunday, causing widespread evacuations and damages across the state.

See the National Hurricane Center’s latest Jose projection below.

11 AM Sep 16 Key Messages: Interests along the the U.S. Mid-Atlantic and New England coasts should monitor #Jose https://t.co/NzFOuBaBMl pic.twitter.com/IKe0OnTEvZ — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 16, 2017

