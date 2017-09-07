New Projections Have Georgia Coastline Bracing for Irma

Residents of Florida have been preparing for the impact of Hurricane Irma over the last couple of days, but it looks as though another state is getting worried as well.

#BREAKING: Georgia governor has issued mandatory evacuation order for city of Savannah, other coastal areas, starting Saturday (@AP) — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) September 7, 2017

On Thursday, Georgia governor Nathan Deal issued a mandatory evacuation for the city of Savannah, and other areas along the coast.

This decision comes after new projections show Irma possibly missing most of Florida, and rolling up the east coast. After passing Florida, this projection has the biggest part of the storm hitting Georgia around the Savannah area.

If this happens, Irma will eventually dissolve as it moves inland, but the coastal cities of Georgia could be substantially affected.

Most recent GFS model traces well @NHC_Atlantic forecast track. Huge Hurricane #Irma effects dependent upon only 25-50 miles deviation pic.twitter.com/HJqPJ33a1g — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 7, 2017

The evacuation of the Georgia cities is set to begin on Saturday.