Trending

New Projections Have Georgia Coastline Bracing for Irma

Residents of Florida have been preparing for the impact of Hurricane Irma over the last couple of […]

By

Residents of Florida have been preparing for the impact of Hurricane Irma over the last couple of days, but it looks as though another state is getting worried as well.

On Thursday, Georgia governor Nathan Deal issued a mandatory evacuation for the city of Savannah, and other areas along the coast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This decision comes after new projections show Irma possibly missing most of Florida, and rolling up the east coast. After passing Florida, this projection has the biggest part of the storm hitting Georgia around the Savannah area.

If this happens, Irma will eventually dissolve as it moves inland, but the coastal cities of Georgia could be substantially affected.

The evacuation of the Georgia cities is set to begin on Saturday.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts