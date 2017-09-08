Hurricane Irma’s First Outer Band Now Within Range of Miami

Hurricane Irma is currently carving a path towards Florida, and the Category 4 storm’s first outer band has officially moved within range of Miami, Weather Channel meteorologist Stu Ostro tweeted at 11:23 a.m. on Friday.

Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel‏ shared a video of a Miami beach, writing that erosion is already up three feet ahead of the direct effects of the storm.

EROSION: Already up to a 3-foot cut on Miami Beach well ahead of the direct impacts of #Irma. We are live on @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/dEGoSMl8hI — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) September 8, 2017

CNN tweeted that around 660,000 people have been asked to leave Miami-Dade County, marking the largest evacuation in the county’s history, Mayor Carlos Gimenez said.

Irma is currently about 400 miles southeast of Miami and is expected to make landfall over the weekend, with mandatory evacuation warnings already having been issued for many parts of Florida.

