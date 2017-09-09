Watch: Hurricane Irma Destroys Hotel

Hurricane Irma left a trail of destruction behind after it tore through the Caribbean. One of the hardest hit islands was St. Martin, which is ruled in halves by France and the Netherlands.

In a viral video that’s been shared around on Twitter, onlookers show the devastation left behind by Irma. The clip shows flood waters overtaking the Beach Plaza Hotel in Marigot, St. Martin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The ocean waters are seen sweeping underneath the hotel, which is raised up on stilts. The inner pool area and lobby are completely overtaken and the water is rising nearly into the first floor of rooms. The videographer is audibly distraught at the scene, which is also shows wind damage to the hotel.

Irma’s path was updated on Saturday morning to be headed toward the West Coast of Florida.

Cities including Fort Myers, Tampa, Naples, Sarasota and St. Petersburg are all in the path of this new projection, with the in-land and eastern areas of Florida still at risk.