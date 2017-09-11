Watch an Entire Football Field Become Engulfed in Water After Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma has almost completed its destructive path through Florida, now turning inland after tearing a path through the Sunshine State over the weekend.

As the storm lessens in ferocity, Floridians are starting to explore the extent of the damage Irma has done to the state, from knocked down trees to towers of water.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a clip posted to Twitter, some of that damage was done to American Heritage School, whose football field was completely flooded by Irma.

American Heritage School after Hurricane Irma pic.twitter.com/LIGW9LVray — WAHS (@WAHSTV) September 11, 2017

The footage pans over the field, with water clearly visible across the entire surface and partially up the bleachers.

As Florida begins to recover from the damage, a new forecast estimates that damage from Irma and its predecessor, Hurricane Harvey, could cost the U.S. economy as much as $290 billion.

Irma has been downgraded to a tropical storm and is currently moving towards Georgia, where flooding is expected.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @WAHSTV