Here’s What Irma Looks Like From Inside a Hurricane Shelter

Hurricane Irma battered Florida over the weekend and is currently moving inland, heading towards Georgia as it softens into a tropical storm.

Hurricane shelter battered with rain and wind as the eyewall of Hurricane #Irma passes over Naples, Florida. https://t.co/uudatTqOFH pic.twitter.com/1Qf5aRlzlt — ABC News (@ABC) September 11, 2017

A clip from a hurricane shelter Naples, Florida, shows just a sliver of the full power of Irma, as the footage filmed from indoors captured the storm’s howling winds and rain as they absolutely battered the shelter.

The video’s caption writes that the footage was taken as the eyewall of the storm passed over Naples.

ABC News shares that Irma is responsible for the deaths of at least 37 people in the Caribbean and at least five in Florida. Nearly six million people in Florida are without power.

A flood watch has been issued from Daytona Beach to Jacksonville in Florida and through Savannah in Georgia, as flooding is expected.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @ABC