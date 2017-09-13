Five People Die at Florida Nursing Home After Faulty AC and Lost Power

Five people died in a Florida nursing home after the building experienced a power outage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

On Wednesday morning, more than 100 people were evacuated from the Rehabilitation Center in Hollywood. The power outage caused the air-conditioning to go out and so the residents began to suffer from the intense heat, according to Daily Mail.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief stated in a press conference that two residents died at the facility while three others later passed away after being rushed to the Memorial Regional Hospital.

At this time, it’s unclear whether the residents died from heat exhaustion or other causes.

Footage from the hospital evacuation showed nursing home residents being rolled out of the building on stretchers and being transported to Memorial Regional Hospital.

The residence seemed to have a backup generator according to a WSVN-TV report, but it did not appear to have been working.

While it could have possibly saved lives, generators can also come with their own health risks. On Tuesday, three people were found dead inside an Orlando home from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning. When they were discovered, there was a portable generator still running inside their home.

Local residents in the area near the hospital have said that the efforts to have their power turned back on have been unsuccessful.