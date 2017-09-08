Latest Model Indicates Irma’s Eye May Not Make Landfall in Florida

UPDATE – 7:40 pm CST: A new report from The Weather Channel states that Irma has shifted yet again and is now on a path that will take it right up the Florida Peninsula, rather than missing like believed earlier today.

#Irma‘s track has shifted west, placing a possible worst-case scenario on the table for Florida this weekend: https://t.co/5sSnRYmyil pic.twitter.com/vFHJD938FF — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 7, 2017

– Original story below –

As Hurricane Irma moves closer to the coast of Florida, there may actually be some good news in store.

Most recent GFS model traces well @NHC_Atlantic forecast track. Huge Hurricane #Irma effects dependent upon only 25-50 miles deviation pic.twitter.com/HJqPJ33a1g — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 7, 2017

Meteorologist Ryan Maue has just shared the most recent tracking projections for the storm, and it looks as though the most destructive parts of the hurricane may miss Florida entirely.

The video shows the storm passing through the Caribbean islands, but then taking a new path as it reaches the coast of the Unites States. Instead of crashing into South Florida and heading up through the state, this graphic sees the storm turning north around the Keys, and shooting up along the east coast.

If this projection is accurate, some parts of Florida will still be affected, just not as heavily as anticipated. The most dangerous parts of the storm will graze the southeastern part of the state, but that’s about it. The rest of Florida will still experience the hurricane, but only the less-dangerous, outer portions.

Eventually, after making its way north, this projection has Irma dying out as it gets into Georgia and South Carolina.