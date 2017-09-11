Watch: Drone Footage Captures Hurricane Irma’s Destruction Path in Naples

Drone video footage from ABC News shows the extent of damage and flooding brought on by Hurricane Irma in Naples, Florida.

Stunning drone footage captures severe damage, flooding in Naples after Hurricane #Irma blows through the area. https://t.co/pv3EJu5Jua pic.twitter.com/mo7uSA6iI8 — ABC News (@ABC) September 11, 2017

The city was hit by Irma as a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday around 5 p.m. EST. As of Monday at 8 a.m., the hurricane has been officially downgraded to a tropical storm.

Footage shows severe ground floor flooding and even roof damage in some parts of the city.

While the destruction looks formidable, city officials say they were expecting much worse. In fact, Mayor Bill Barnett told reporters there was “minimal structural damage” in Naples.

“We have dodged a bullet with the storm’s track,” Dan Summers, the director of emergency services for Collier County said Sunday evening.

Summers noted that the storm surge currently moving in, which is accounting for some of the flooding, was not as much as officials originally anticipated.

City officials are also telling residents to boil water that comes from their tap lines, as the city’s water distribution lines have broken.

The Florida Keys and Miami took most of the brunt from the powerful storm, resulting in damages like a fallen crane and entire roofs being torn off homes. Click here to see damages throughout Miami, Naples and the rest of mainland Florida.

There have been at least three Hurricane Irma-related deaths in the United States, and at least 27 Irma-related deaths in the Caribbean, bringing the unofficial toll up to 30.

The tropical storm will now move through Alabama and Georgia before making its way up into Tennessee and the Carolinas before finally fizzling out.

While a tropical storm doesn’t pose nearly the kind of threat that a hurricane does, residents in its path should be ready for power outages and flooding.