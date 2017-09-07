One Legendary Home Could Be Reportedly Demolished by Hurricane Irma

With Hurricane Irma bearing down on the Caribbean and heading towards Florida and the U.S. coast, local law enforcement states that the home of legendary novelist, Ernest Hemingway is in the path of doom.

TMZ reports that Hemingway’s home has become an “almost certain casualty” due to the Category 5 hurricane.

The Key West home, built in the 1850’s, is made of wood and sits about 16 feet above sea level, which the news agency states is the highest point on the island. However, law enforcement tells TMZ that they’re expecting at least 15 feet of water to flood the area, leaving the outcome of the historical home, bleak.

In an interview with TMZ, the Hemingway Home’s manager, Jacqui Sands, has already said she will be staying “put to maintain the home and its 55 or so roaming cats.”

Sands said she and some of the staff are boarding up and bunkering down. In the case of any injuries, Sands and her staff will be left to fend on their own as first responders and ER will not be available.