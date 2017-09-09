Hurricane Irma Downgraded to Category 4

Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a category 4 storm, The New York Times shares.

The National Hurricane Center made the announcement at 5 a.m. EST on Friday, warning that Irma remains “extremely dangerous.” Despite the new classification, the storm is still a powerful one, with sustained winds of 155mph.

Irma slammed Caribbean islands including the Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday and is currently moving toward Cuba and Florida. At least 19 people have died due to the storm so far.

“The eye of Irma should near the north coast of Cuba and the central Bahamas today and Saturday, and be near the Florida Keys and the southern Florida Peninsula Sunday morning,” the center said.

Storm surges of potentially 20 feet are expected in the Bahamas, and a large part of the Florida coast could face surges of up to five to 10 feet.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @NASAHurricane