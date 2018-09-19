Watch Hurricane Florence Storm Surge Overtake Homes on North Carolina Outer Banks

Hurricane Florence is currently preparing to batter the Carolinas, and the storm has already made its presence known on the barrier islands ahead of its landfall on the coast.

Residents have since begun sharing photos and videos of the approaching storm, with one person using Twitter to upload a video of flooding happening on the barrier islands.

“Storm surge already over taking the homes here on the barrier island,” they wrote.

Storm surge already over taking the homes here on the barrier island. #hurricaneflorence #ncwx pic.twitter.com/XWlFmopp8W — Jeff Gammons (@StormVisuals) September 13, 2018

The clip sees water flooding in from the ocean, sweeping past a home and spilling out onto the street, creating a river where the road once was before the video switches back to offer further view of the overflowing Atlantic.

Florence is currently classified as a Category 2 hurricane, but that only applies to the speed of its winds. Its rain bands have already reached the outer edges of North Carolina, and the rain from Florence could become historic as the days continue.

The Weather Channel shares that landfall is possible either Thursday night or Friday, and the storm is expected to slow and stall, prompting up to 40 inches of rain in some areas.

That will likely lead to storm surges, which could be upwards of 13 feet in some places.

The latest projected path for Florence shows the storm entering the Carolinas before heading inland and up the East Coast.

Here’s the latest path of Hurricane Florence, according to the NOAA pic.twitter.com/TxSkbnGxF5 — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) September 13, 2018

“Catastrophic effects will be felt outside the center of the storm due to storm surge as high as 9 to 13 feet. That’s the second story of a house,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday, via CNN. “Tens of thousands of structures are expected to be flooded, and many more by rising rivers and creeks.”

Florence could possibly remain in the area for days, and it’s currently unknown how devastating its effects will be.

Ahead of the storm, millions of people have evacuated after mandatory evacuations were ordered in multiple states. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster told those who were ordered to evacuate that if they do not leave, no one will be arriving to help them.

“Even the rescuers cannot stay there,” he said.

The Carolinas, Georgia, Virginia and Maryland have all declared states of emergency ahead of the approaching storm.

