5 Dead in North Carolina as Hurricane Florence Batters Coastal State

There have been five confirmed deaths since Hurricane Florence began battering North Carolina overnight.

Wilmington, North Carolina police said the first two confirmed deaths were a mother and infant. The two died after a tree fell on their house. The child’s father was rushed to New Hanover Regional Medical Center to be treated for injuries.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Two others were killed in Kinston, Lenoir County, the county’s Emergency Services director, Roger Dail, told the Kinston Free Press. One was a 78-year-old male who was electrocuted after he tried to connect two extension cords outside after the rain started. His family members found his body.

The other victim was a 77-year-old male who was found at 8 a.m. at his home. Officials believe he died after he was blown down by the wind. The man went outside to check his hunting dogs.

According to WHSV, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is investigating both deaths.

A fifth person was killed in Hampstead, Pender County, WWAY reports. A woman suffered a heart attack, and paramedics could not get to her home because downed trees blocked the road.

“The sun rose this morning on an extremely dangerous situation and it’s getting worse,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday morning. He called the storm a “thousand-year event.”

“I see a biblical proportion flood event that’s going to occur. I see the beach communities’ being inundated with water and destruction that will be pretty, pretty epic,” Wilmington Police Chief Ralph Evangelous told ABC News.

In New Bern, hundreds of people have been rescued after the bridge into town was blocked off due to water that is too high to drive through. According to WNCT, 360 people have been rescued, with 140 more to save. First responders are still looking for people.

“The wind was so hard, the waters were so hard, that trying to get out we got thrown into trailers. We got thrown into mailboxes, houses, trees,” resident Sadie Marie Holt told CBS News.

Ashley Warren, a Wilmington resident, told CBS News she might leave the region after this storm.

“Honestly, I grew up in Wilmington. I love hurricanes. But this one has been an experience for me. We might leave,” she said.

Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina early Friday morning. Although it is now a tropical storm with sustained winds at 70 mph, officials warn that it is still dangerous. Forecasters are also expecting fear of rain, not inches.

According to CBS News, more than 16 inches of rain have fallen in southeast North Carolina, with over 20 inches more expected. More than 600,000 homes and businesses are already without power in the Tar Heel State. More than 11 million Americans live in areas under storm watches and warnings.

Photo credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images