Hurricane Dorian: See Terrifying Video of House Being Destroyed as Storm Makes Landfall in Bahamas

A Twitter user has shared heartbreaking videos of a home, presumably her own, being destroyed by Hurricane Dorian. The videos, taken on Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas, show heavy rains and high winds hitting the area hard. One shows rain pouring into the inside of a house after cause a hole in the roofing, and the other shows floodwaters up to the tail lights of cars.

Abaco Bahamas 📍💔 Lord we NEED you. 🙏🏽😩 pic.twitter.com/bfEwn6BrT0 — day (@LoveDeje) September 1, 2019

The caption of the house video, which appears to have been taken in the home living room, states “I need your prayers were (sic) stuck.”

It is unclear if the user’s videos are her own or just taken by those on the island, however, she does note that her location is the Bahamas on her profile. She appears to be doing alright, all things considered, as she has kept providing updates.

Abaco Bahamas 📍🙏🏽 Keep sending your prayers up, don’t stop ‼️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/7UWXWguEsh — day (@LoveDeje) September 1, 2019

IF YOU ARE NOT SAFE MARSH HARBOR AIRPORT IS NOW ACCEPTING PEOPLE. GO GO GO ‼️ Spread the word ‼️ — day (@LoveDeje) September 1, 2019

Only people who really from Abaco and know the history of that island will understand how FAR that island came from. The fact alone that this storm can destroy all of that is heartbreaking and just depressing😩 — day (@LoveDeje) September 1, 2019

As these videos were uploaded, the National Hurricane Center issued a serious of worrisome updates on Dorian as it relates to the Bahamas.

“Catastrophic hurricane conditions are occurring in the Abacos

Islands and will spread across Grand Bahama Island later today and

tonight. Do not venture out into the eye, as winds will suddenly

increase as the eye passes,” the update read. “Hurricane conditions are possible within the hurricane watch area in Florida by late Monday or early Tuesday. Tropical storm conditions are expected within the tropical storm

warning area on Monday and Tuesday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the tropical storm watch area by Monday night.”

The center added, “A life-threatening storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 18 to 23 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds on the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide.

“The surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the how close the center of Dorian comes to the Florida east coast, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information specific to your area, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.”

They also cautioned that Dorian could cause “life-threatening flash floods” throughout the week as rains continue. They will also be “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions” through the southeast and east U.S. coasts.

Photo Credit: NOAA via Getty Images