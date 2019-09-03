Hurricane Dorian: Before-and-After Satellite Images Show Large Area of Bahamas Under Water

Satellite images show huge swaths of the Bahamas underwater following Hurricane Dorian. The storm lingered over the Caribbean island chain for a long time, and the damage was severe. Now, experts are wondering how much land mass will return as the flood waters recede.

Hurricane Dorian was a Category 5 storm when it reached the Bahamas this weekend. It crawled over the archipelago at a snail’s pace, sometimes moving just 1 mile per hour. In that time, it dropped heavy rain and harsh winds on the islands, stirring up big waves as well. Now, satellite images published by CNN show the aftermath.

The pictures show the island from high overhead before the storm. In the pictures from afterwards, a huge portion of the island has disappeared. Yellow lines trace where the land mass previously stood, and even where land remains, some structures are visibly diminished as well.

Before-and-after satellite images show vast areas of Grand Bahama Island under water after Hurricane Dorian passed through the region. https://t.co/HJR0HTY9uq pic.twitter.com/eoS7OXAHNK — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) September 3, 2019

The islands may have gotten the worst of the storm, which dropped to a Category 4 and then a Category 3 in the time that it was hanging over them. On Tuesday afternoon, the islands were dropped to a Tropical Storm warning as the storm began to dissipate. Still, they were left with more than 30 inches of rain to contend with, causing a threat of flooding along with the existing damage.

Meanwhile, what remains of Hurricane Dorian is now beginning to take effect on the U.S. mainland. The storm is grazing the eastern coast of Florida without making landfall, and all of the storm preparation is paying off. On Tuesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced that an evacuation order for his state would go into effect on Wednesday morning.

“Please listen to and follow all evacuation orders. We have seen the life and death effects of this storm in the Bahamas, and we urge everyone on the islands at the coast to leave,” Cooper reportedly said.

Whatever happens in the U.S., it is clear that the Bahamas will need aid in recovering from the extreme damage. On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II issued a statement saying that she was monitoring the situation there.

“Prince Philip and I have been shocked and saddened to learn of the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian, and we send our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives following this terrible storm,” she said.

At this very difficult time, my thoughts and prayers are with those who have seen their homes and property destroyed, and I also send my gratitude to the emergency services and volunteers who are supporting the rescue and recovery effort,” she concluded.

