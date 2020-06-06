How to Watch the Empire State Building-Sized Asteroid Pass Earth, According to NASA

A lot is happening during this coming weekend when it comes to space. People around the world will not only get to witness a "Strawberry Moon" Lunar Eclipse, but an asteroid the size of the Empire State Building will be passing near Earth. NASA is monitoring the asteroid as it makes it's way towards Earth as it is expected to pass on Saturday, June 6. Asteroid 2002 NN4 is 820-1,870 feet in diameter.

By clicking here on the NASA website, star gazers can witness where the asteroid is at all times. In comparison, the popular New York building is 1,400 feet tall. While it will be close to Earth, it is estimated to pass at a safe distance. However, there is other movement that's suppose to take place nearby as well as several other objects will pass by too. While this may seem daunting, scientists have prepared for a just-in-case scenario. "All we have to do is change its speed a little faster or a little slower so that when it crosses Earth's orbit, it crosses either in front of us or behind us," Dr. Lori Glaze, director of planetary science at NASA said as several gathered for a 2019 conference according to CBS.

In order to provide more clarification for those interested in keeping up with the asteroid, NASA has designed a widget so that people can keep up with them. It tracks of anything that comes towards Earth within 4.6 million miles, and has a comparison board so that viewers can figure up how large or small an asteroid is. According to NASA, some are the size of a house, while other are the size of a stadium. However, their device is able to help people gage size.

Something else to take place over the weekend will be the last full moon of the Spring season, otherwise known as the "Strawberry Moon." However, what makes this so special is that it will also bring a penumbral lunar eclipse. It will create an eclipse by sitting opposite of the sun and will pass through part of the partial shadow of Earth. The full moon will appear for three days, but will only be visible at certain times throughout the United States. As for Australia, eastern Africa, southern Asia and the Middle East, those living in these areas will be able to see it day and night. Visit timeanddate.com to see when you're able to witness the Strawberry Moon.