Here’s How Much Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Spent on Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their Royal Wedding Saturday morning, and the event was one expensive affair.

The total price tag for the big day has been estimated at a massive $45 million.

Videos by PopCulture.com

CBS News took a deep dive into the expenses for the wedding, citing U.K. site BrideBook as the source for estimates.

The U.S. estimates are from The Knot’s 2017 Real Weddings Study.

Royal Venues

Though the venue typically take up a massive part of typical wedding budgets, Harry and Markle actually saved on this aspect of the wedding since they have free access to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the ceremony, St. George’s Great Hall for the couple’s first reception and Frogmore House for the second, smaller reception with close friends and family. The venues don’t cost a thing for the couple, since the Royal Family owns them.

However, The Knot senior digital editor Ivy Jacobson said the couple will reportedly spend $500,000 on a tent to keep prying eyes and paparazzi away and host guests privately. They are also reportedly spending an estimated $186,000 on preparing the site.

Transportation was also reportedly provided free for the couple.

The couple also reportedly spent no money on wedding planning since the Royal Family have access to staff who have planned other Royal Weddings in the past.

Invitations

The invitations for the big day were estimated to cost $290,000.

“This is because the company, Barnard & Westwood, is super exclusive and posh,” Jacobson told CBS News. “They made Meghan and Harry’s invitations, featuring the Prince of Wales’ badge printed in gold ink. Obviously, if you get invited to the royal wedding, it’s not going to be a run-of-the-mill invitation. It’s going to be special, with thick card stock, gold ink, the badge — very regal and royal.”

Music and entertainment

The couple reportedly brought in an organist and choir for their ceremony, and then a DJ and live band for the reception, which will cost the couple approximately $430,000.

“Another fun fact about their reception is that the Ministry of Defense has reportedly ordered $129,000 worth of personalized silver trumpets for the event,” adds Jacobson.

Jacobson added the couple is expected to spend approximately $78,000 on other fun extras, like photo booths and entertainers, and maybe even fireworks

Capturing the moment

The photographer and videographer for the wedding will cost the couple $24,000.

The Bride’s Look

Markle is rumored to have spent approximately $14,000 on hair and makeup.

As for the groom’s outfit, Harry saved some money by wearing a formal military uniform he already owned.

The Dress

Markle’s stunning, pure white silk wedding gown from Givenchy had a 16-foot-long train and a cathedral-length veil. The dress had sensible long sleeves and a boat-neckline in deference to the rules of etiquette for royal dress.

The dress on everyone’s mind this weekend cost a staggering 200,000 Great British Pounds — or $26,9420.20. That includes £78,000 for custom-made fabric and £4,000 for fittings. Markle was reportedly willing to shell out for the dress because she is a big fan of Keller.

Flowers

The newlyweds spent approximately $150,000 to decorate the chapel, the outdoor marquee, all the bouquets for the bridesmaids, Meghan’s bouquet, and the reception.

The Cake

The couple’s wedding cake will probably taste like sweet Benjamins as it is reported to have cost $71,600 — more than 100 times the $540 average for American wedding cakes.

Gift

Going shopping for a couple’s wedding can be a daunting task, for a Royal Couple it can be rather impossible. However, guests of Harry and Markle were off the hook for the celebration.

“Actually, Meghan and Harry require no gifts, and any gifts that people want to give are redirected toward a few charities, so anything given to them will likely be donated,” Jacobson revealed.