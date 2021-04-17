How Meghan Markle Paid Her Respects to Prince Philip

✖

Meghan Markle could not attend Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday, but she still paid her respects to her late grandfather-in-law. The Duchess of Sussex reportedly sent a wreath along to the service with her husband, Prince Harry, who did make the trip. Pregnant Markle remained at home in California, as doctors advised her not to fly at this stage.

Markle's wreath came with a handwritten card to the mourning royal family, according to a report by Vanity Fair. It was a handmade wreath designed by Willow Crosley — a florist and designer who has worked with Markle and Prince Harry on several of their high-profile events. That includes their wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018 and baby Archie's christening in 2019. Prince Philip was laid to rest at Windsor Castle on Saturday in the Royal Vault beneath St. George's Chapel.

The wreath was reportedly rife with symbolism. It was made with Acanthus mollis (Bear's breeches), the national flower of Greece, and Eryngium (Sea Holly), which represents the Royal Marines. Meanwhile, there were also roses, which reference Prince Philip's birth month in June.

Markle reportedly watched the funeral service on TV from her home in California, following along live with her husband. This was the first time Prince Harry has reunited with his family in person for over a year, and the first time since he and Markle gave their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. There seemed to be no bad blood as Prince Harry and Prince William walked side by side in the procession that followed Prince Philip's coffin into the chapel.

Prince Harry published a public statement on Prince Philip's passing via the Archewell Foundation, which he co-founded with Markle. It reads: "My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next."

"...Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts," Prince Harry concluded.

Prince Philip's cause of death has not been publicly revealed, but it did not come as a surprise either. The elderly duke was hospitalized shortly before his death, and he reportedly took part in planning every aspect of his memorial service.