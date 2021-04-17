This Tiny Detail in Prince Philip's Funeral Procession Brought out the Tears

✖

Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday was full of personal touches that brought onlookers and mourners to tears. That included the presence of his beloved driving carriage, which he designed himself according to a report by The Daily Mail. The carriage even arrived at the procession with the prince's cap, whip and gloves on his empty seat.

The Duke of Edinburgh fell in love with carriage driving for sport after he could no longer play polo in his old age. He reportedly designed his own carriage, which is made of green polished wood with four wheels. His beloved team of fell ponies pulled the carriage to his funeral at Windsor Castle on Saturday to bid him farewell. The prince passed away on Friday, April 9 at the age of 99.

The Duke of Edinburgh's cap, whip and gloves are placed in the empty carriage seat where Prince Philip would sit when riding his ponies#PrincePhilipFuneral pic.twitter.com/pXCKZJZmDj — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) April 17, 2021

Prince Philip reportedly became so invested in carriage driving that he helped write a book on the sport, in addition to competing in it. He won the 1980 World Carriage Driving Championship along with the rest of the British team that year. He also helped arrange his own funeral, presumably asking that his carriage come to see him off.

The prince was laid to rest in St. George's Chapel on Saturday, in a small, subdued ceremony with only 30 attendees. Funeral attendance was heavily restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but his clsoe family were all in attendance. The royal family has also released never-before-seen photos of Prince Philip, including one of him and his great-grandson Prince George sitting on his carriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal)

The picture was taken by Kate Middleton, and was posted to the official royal social media accounts along with a eulogy by Prince William. It read: "My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family."

"I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days," Prince William went on. "I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her. I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!"

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job," Prince William concluded.