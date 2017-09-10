Here’s How Hurricane Irma Will Affect States Other Than Florida

Although Florida is taking the brunt of Hurricane Irma‘s storms, several other states will also be affected in the days ahead. The storm will affect states all the way up to Indiana, USA Today reports.

Hurricane Irma blasted its way to landfall in the Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm. Torrential rain is expected. https://t.co/rMtWUJWczM pic.twitter.com/ulFraW6d9w — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 10, 2017

Georgia: The state is expected to suffer the most after Florida, and Irma could still be at hurricane strength when it hits on Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The tropical storm will most likely produce winds up to 60 miles per hour across the state and last until early Tuesday morning. The Atlanta area’s forecast predicts sustained winds over 40 miles per hour, which can cause downed trees and power outages. Parts of southern Georgia can expect up to 20 inches of rain, with possibilities of tornadoes as well.

Storm surges up to four to six feet along the Georgia coastline can flood cities such as Savannah on Monday.

The Carolinas: Hurricane Irma will impact both states, but South Carolina will see more of the damage. The storm surge could potentially flood Charleston as well as Hilton Head, and can also lead to power outages. As for North Carolina, it appears Irma will travel to the west of the state and not hit it directly.

Alabama and Mississippi: These two states can expect weakened affects later on Monday and into Tuesday. Alabama may experience winds of 25-35 miles per hour, with highs of 50-55 miles per hour.

Impacts should be minimal for Mississippi, with possible showers on Tuesday.

Tennessee and Kentucky: Eastern Tennessee will see weakened Irma winds of 20-30 miles per hour later Monday and into Tuesday. The state can expect 2-4 inches of rain on Tuesday, with Nashville getting heavy showers with gusty winds.

Kentucky will see little impact from the hurricane.

Illinois and Indiana: These states will be receiving the last of Irma’s power. The final rains and winds should fade out in the southern portions of the states by Wednesday and into Thursday.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @NASA_SPoRT