How to Cash Your Stimulus Check If You Don't Have a Bank

As stimulus checks start mailing out, those who do not have a bank account may wonder just how they can cash their check. For those taxpayers who did not receive the payout via direct deposit, the paper checks are currently being mailed out. Earlier this month, the stimulus payments began going out from the IRS. The money is part of the CARES Act legislation, which was created to help the nation with financial struggles during the quarantine period. Stay-at-home orders have led to many people losing income, so the government issued $1,200 checks to taxpayers as a way of helping boost the economy. Additionally, married couples are receiving $2,400 payments, and parents are getting $500 for their children. If you are entitled to a check but aren't sure how, or where, to cash it, scroll down for some options.

Walmart One of the easiest ways to cash a stimulus check without a bank is by doing it through Walmart. The store does charge a fee, ranging from $4 to $8, depending on the amount of the check. Walmart is not the only big chain that offers this option though, as places like Kroger and other grocery or big box stores do as well.

Check Cashing Business Another option for cashing your stimulus check is to use a check cashing business. There are many around and most likely there will be a few to choose from right in your own town. Notably, the fee at a place like this tends to be a little higher that it would be at somewhere like Walmart, which may be something to take into consideration.

PayPal For anyone who prefers not to walk around with $1,200 in cash in their pocket, PayPal may be an option for cashing your stimulus check. The app-based financial company has a service called PayPal "Cash Plus," which allows users to take a photo of their check and have the money credited to their account. With this option, there is a fee if you want the money made available to you right way. However, there is no fee if you are able to wait a 10 period of time for the money to be credited.

A Local Bank Even if you don't have a bank account, it may still be possible to cash your stimulus check at one. Government checks are deemed "safe" by most all banks, and therefore some of them may be willing to cash the stimulus checks for non-customers. However, again, there will likely be nominal fee.

Open an Checking Account If you do not have a bank account, using your stimulus check to open one could be an option as well. With the possibility of a second stimulus package bill being regularly discussed, now might be a good time to set up a check account for any future payouts that could be sent. This way, you could potentially have your next payment sent via direct deposit.

Put it Into Savings Similar to opening a checking out, creating a savings account might also be a helpful. For citizens who have kept working due to be an essential employee, or were otherwise able to maintain income, the $1,200 could be an opportunity to set money aside for an future situation that could arise. While this certainly is not an option for everyone, if could be a possibility for some.