Man Found With Guns, Ammunition in Houston Hotel Room Ahead of New Year’s Eve Celebration

Houston Police arrested a man on Sunday in the downtown Hyatt Regency hotel after finding a cash of guns and ammunition in his room.

Police arrived on the scene at 1:30 a.m. in response to a call from the hotel about a trespasser. Reports say the man was drunk and belligerent.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When an officer apprehended the suspect, he discovered some ammunition lying around the hotel room. He immediately called for back up. When more police arrived, they found several guns — including an AR-15, a shotgun and a hand gun — and more ammunition stashed throughout the room.

“He’s intoxicated so they won’t be able to interview him till he’s sobered up a bit,” Lt. Gordon MacIntosh told Chron.

The man was charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon as well as the original charge for trespassing.

Police say they also checked his vehicle for more illegal weapons, though they didn’t say what they found. The truck had temporary paper licence plates. It was towed to a police impound lot.

Law enforcement across the country are on high alert this week in preparation for the annual New Year’s Eve celebrations. After the string of tragic mass shootings this year, any crowded public venue is a high security risk.

The Hyatt Regency is set to be one of the most populous places in Houston tonight. The hotel is hosting it’s 40th New Year’s Eve Celebration — a party expected to span four floors and feature live musical performances.

It’s unclear whether the man had any machinations on the big party. Hotel staff called police after he refused to leave the bar, and officers only happened to enter his room to help him gather his things.